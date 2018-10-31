BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 187,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, major shareholder Merck & Co., Inc. bought 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $325,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 701,269 shares of company stock valued at $49,544,684. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup set a $79.00 price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.56.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.87 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.