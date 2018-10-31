BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Announces Earnings Results

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $270.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.38. 26,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,656. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.80. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $76.50.

In other news, CEO Greg Trojan sold 26,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,013,982.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,985,350.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 301,614 shares of company stock valued at $21,777,152. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BJRI. Loop Capital began coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.92.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of September 4, 2018, the company owned and operated 201 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

