Bitcore Price Reaches $0.70 on Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, Bitcore has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and $81,108.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcore coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00011191 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, Bit-Z and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.07 or 0.03132647 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.04 or 0.06677181 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00780879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.63 or 0.01631461 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00142507 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01827854 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00409111 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00029903 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 17,262,084 coins and its circulating supply is 16,501,857 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, QBTC, HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

