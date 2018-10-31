Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Sold by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd cut its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,680 shares during the quarter. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 745.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 145.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $408.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Biogen from $321.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.01.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $306.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $249.17 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

