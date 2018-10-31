BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Trading Down 6.3%

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) shares were down 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $165.76 and last traded at $166.35. Approximately 531,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 201,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.46.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

