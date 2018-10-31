BingoCoin (BOC) Market Cap Hits $0.00

BingoCoin (CURRENCY:BOC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 31st. BingoCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $546.00 worth of BingoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BingoCoin has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar. One BingoCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0336 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00055930 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000312 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000313 BTC.

AiLink Token (ALI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DOWCOIN (DOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Ubcoin Market (UBC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BingoCoin Token Profile

BingoCoin (BOC) is a token. BingoCoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. BingoCoin’s official Twitter account is @BingoCoinLive . The official website for BingoCoin is www.bocfun.com

Buying and Selling BingoCoin

BingoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BingoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BingoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BingoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

