Biltmore Family Office LLC Invests $202,000 in Aetna Inc (AET) Stock

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aetna by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,734,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,279,000 after acquiring an additional 261,463 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aetna by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,803,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,999,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Aetna by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,193,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,818 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aetna by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aetna by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,779 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Aetna from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aetna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.33.

NYSE:AET opened at $197.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Aetna Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.52 and a fifty-two week high of $206.66. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.40 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is 20.28%.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc operates as a health care benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance, and Large Case Pensions. The Health Care segment offers medical, pharmacy benefit management service, dental, behavioral health, and vision plans on an insured and employer-funded basis.

