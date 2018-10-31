Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 2,155 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.2% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $107.28 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.79 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a $0.2372 dividend. This is an increase from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

