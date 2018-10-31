Biechele Royce Advisors Has $1.87 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 1.2% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 198,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 84,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,035,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,673,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,546,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,341,000 after purchasing an additional 442,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on Kinder Morgan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.78%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $8,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,212,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,976,795.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

