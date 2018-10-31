BidaskClub Upgrades Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.30 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director David D. Mckown sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.53, for a total transaction of $119,214.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $434,385. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James Berry sold 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $502,842.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,982.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,000 in the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 655.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

