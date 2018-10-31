BidaskClub Upgrades Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.
NASDAQ SAFT opened at $85.30 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $70.45 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.59.
Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.26. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $207.97 million during the quarter.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $151,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 655.9% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.
Safety Insurance Group Company Profile
Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.
Featured Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.