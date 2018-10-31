BidaskClub Upgrades Intel (INTC) to “Hold”

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Macquarie set a $60.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Morningstar set a $65.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,314,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,457,596. Intel has a one year low of $42.04 and a one year high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $213.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,593.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,498 shares of company stock valued at $163,118 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,466,042 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,294,000 after purchasing an additional 559,856 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,064,455 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,245,954,000 after buying an additional 304,293 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,155,799 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,142,328,000 after buying an additional 720,022 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,714,536 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $781,170,000 after buying an additional 1,308,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,473,602 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,193,000 after buying an additional 458,600 shares during the last quarter. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.