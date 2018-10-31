BidaskClub Upgrades Equity BancShares (EQBK) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Equity BancShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens raised Equity BancShares from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

EQBK opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $44.30. The company has a market capitalization of $552.54 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $38.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig L. Anderson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $80,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie A. Huber sold 3,000 shares of Equity BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $124,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

