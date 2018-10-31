BidaskClub Lowers Werner Enterprises (WERN) to Sell

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

WERN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. 30,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 11.2% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 18,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 37.5% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 11,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

