BidaskClub Lowers Foamix Pharmaceuticals (FOMX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

FOMX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine raised Foamix Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Foamix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Get Foamix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

FOMX opened at $4.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.92. Foamix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $7.60.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FOMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Foamix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.84% and a negative net margin of 2,085.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foamix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foamix Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Domzalski sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $46,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 11,763 shares of company stock valued at $66,910 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 223.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 763,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,628 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 640,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 1,664.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 617,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 582,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Foamix Pharmaceuticals by 3,281.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 501,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 486,785 shares during the period. 46.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Foamix Pharmaceuticals

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States and Germany. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a double-blind and dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by staphylococcus aureus, including methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

Recommended Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.