BidaskClub Downgrades Cognex (CGNX) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research set a $56.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.65.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $72.99.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 264,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,809,242.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,493,200. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cognex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Cognex by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cognex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 42,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Cognex by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 13,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. The company offers machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

