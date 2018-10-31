Berry Global Group (BERY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

