Berry Global Group (BERY) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Berry Global Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $43.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.12. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $61.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $105,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
