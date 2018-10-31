Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,546 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 590.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

NYSE LLY opened at $108.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $73.69 and a twelve month high of $116.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $149,174.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,894,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,752,735.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 174,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $19,784,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,005,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,477,407,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,570,271 shares of company stock valued at $162,683,202. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

