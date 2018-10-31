Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (CSJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CSJ) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSJ. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CSJ opened at $103.71 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61.

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Credit Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks results, which correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fee and expense, of investment grade credit sector of the United States bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S.

