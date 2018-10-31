Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.09 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 10.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,531,000. Leonetti & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Fairport LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 191,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

