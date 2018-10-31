Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BNCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.50 price target on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Compass Point reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Beneficial Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Beneficial Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of BNCL stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Beneficial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Beneficial Bancorp had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $54.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNCL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Beneficial Bancorp by 3,025.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Beneficial Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beneficial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Beneficial Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Beneficial Bancorp Company Profile

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses.

