Bellway (BWY) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 3,760 ($49.13) price target on the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Monday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Bellway to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,716 ($48.56) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,888.33 ($50.81).

Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,884 ($37.68) on Tuesday. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 2,654 ($34.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,805 ($49.72).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 95 ($1.24) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $48.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

