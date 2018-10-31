Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX) Stake Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,069,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,874 shares during the period. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth $894,775,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,513,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $841,690,000 after purchasing an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $671,192,000 after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,766,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $662,788,000 after purchasing an additional 15,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $203.99 and a 12 month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.40.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

