BB&T Co. (BBT) Position Increased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BB&T by 591.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BB&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BB&T news, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners cut shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BB&T presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.12.

NYSE BBT opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. BB&T had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

