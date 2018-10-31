Baxter International (BAX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. Baxter International also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.98-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Argus restated a hold rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.77.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $394,038.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.