Baxter International (BAX) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.98-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.089-11.089 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.2 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q4 2018 guidance to $0.71-0.73 EPS.

NYSE:BAX opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. Baxter International has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $78.38.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In other Baxter International news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $394,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

