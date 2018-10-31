Barings LLC Sells 23,293 Shares of KLX Inc (KLXI)

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLX Inc (NASDAQ:KLXI) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in KLX were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in KLX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KLX by 104.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in KLX by 52.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in KLX by 45.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in KLX by 78.0% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLXI opened at $62.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. KLX Inc has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $69.56.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. KLX had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Inc will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLXI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

