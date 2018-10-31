Barings LLC Purchases 16,800 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (STX)

Barings LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,707,648 shares of company stock valued at $295,778,805 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STX. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Seagate Technology to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of STX opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.