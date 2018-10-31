Barings LLC Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220,400 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8,368.1% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $34.67.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. BidaskClub raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.50 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $34.00 price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.47.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

