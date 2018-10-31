Barings LLC Buys 18,800 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1,041.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 8,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $404,436.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,771 shares of company stock worth $1,336,655 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $60.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Charles Schwab and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.