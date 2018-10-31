Barclays Trims Olin (OLN) Target Price to $24.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OLN. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Olin in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

OLN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 251,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,825. Olin has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olin will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

