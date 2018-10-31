Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 1,371 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $44,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 819.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $200.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.28.

Home Depot stock opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $160.53 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 522.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 10,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total value of $2,188,600.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,077,093.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.43, for a total transaction of $806,148.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,179 shares in the company, valued at $11,760,781.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

