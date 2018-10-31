BankUnited to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, FIG Partners Forecasts (BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at FIG Partners boosted their FY2018 earnings estimates for BankUnited in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. FIG Partners analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.28. FIG Partners has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. FIG Partners also issued estimates for BankUnited’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. BankUnited had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 target price on shares of BankUnited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Sandler O’Neill set a $47.00 price target on shares of BankUnited and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BankUnited from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

NYSE BKU opened at $32.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Mark Bagnoli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $31,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,434.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Cornish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,764.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in BankUnited by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in BankUnited by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 58,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in BankUnited by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 111,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

