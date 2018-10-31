Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $385.46 Million Stake in Gap Inc (GPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,900,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 312,470 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.07% of GAP worth $385,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc. acquired a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital acquired a new stake in GAP in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gap Inc has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.64.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. GAP had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gap Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be given a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.54%.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

