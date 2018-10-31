Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $340.01 Million Stake in Mylan NV (MYL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,408,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.82% of Mylan worth $340,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,171,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,470,000 after purchasing an additional 168,347 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,389,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,776,000 after purchasing an additional 144,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mylan by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,132,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,499,000 after purchasing an additional 644,643 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mylan by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,702,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mylan by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,237,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,863,000 after purchasing an additional 253,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Mylan stock opened at $31.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mylan NV has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mylan NV will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mizuho downgraded Mylan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mylan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Mylan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

