Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,798,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 179,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $366,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

