Bank of Montreal Can Sells 280,012 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,012 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 71,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,684,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,512,000 after buying an additional 668,217 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.7% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 114,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,720,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares in the last quarter. Serengeti Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,766,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

DVMT stock opened at $88.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Dell Technologies Inc has a one year low of $64.96 and a one year high of $99.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of -0.13.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter. Dell Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a positive return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DVMT. ValuEngine cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Client Solutions Group (CSG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), and VMware. The CSG segment offers hardware, such as desktop personal computers, notebooks, and workstations; and branded peripherals, including monitors and projectors; third-party software and peripherals; and attached software, peripherals, and services comprising support and deployment, configuration, and extended warranty services.

