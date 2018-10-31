Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.33 Million Position in Trinseo S.A. (TSE)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.19% of Trinseo worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its position in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 11th. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.57.

In other Trinseo news, insider Catherine C. Keenan sold 1,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $128,071.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,325.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $53.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.21. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $85.35.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.68%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

