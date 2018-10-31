Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.90 Million Position in DSW Inc. (DSW)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DSW were worth $5,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSW. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DSW during the first quarter worth $266,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in DSW by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in DSW in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DSW by 5,644.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,301,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in DSW in the second quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get DSW alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DSW opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. DSW Inc. has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $34.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. DSW had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $793.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. DSW’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DSW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of DSW from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of DSW from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of DSW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

About DSW

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW).

Receive News & Ratings for DSW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.