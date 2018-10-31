Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (DWIN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,815 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 6.29% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWIN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $202,000. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $27.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.0984 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 22nd.

