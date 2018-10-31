Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,251 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 112,377 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $204,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Searle & CO. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at $297,000.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of CQP stock opened at $33.02 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $26.68 and a 52-week high of $40.56.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 266.18% and a net margin of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank set a $41.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 target price on Cheniere Energy Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cheniere Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 16.9 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.