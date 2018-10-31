Bank of America Corp (BAC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,373 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $103,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $106,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $112,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

