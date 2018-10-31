Bank of America Corp (BAC) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 785,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,836 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 1.5% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 170.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,492 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 28.8% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

In related news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 483,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,289,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

