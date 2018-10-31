Bandwidth Inc (BAND) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $25,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $381,000. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Bandwidth stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $923.19 million and a P/E ratio of 116.36. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $57.00.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.58%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $768,117.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James A. Bowen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $14,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,471 shares of company stock worth $19,568,660 over the last three months. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

