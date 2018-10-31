Bandwidth (BAND) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.30)-($0.28) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.27). The company issued revenue guidance of $49.1-$49.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.31 million.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.85. 187,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,455. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.19 million and a P/E ratio of 109.89.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on Bandwidth and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.67.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $733,614.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 459,471 shares of company stock worth $19,568,660. Company insiders own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provides in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.