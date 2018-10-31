Bancorp (TBBK) vs. China Commercial Credit (CCCR) Head to Head Review

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and China Commercial Credit (NASDAQ:CCCR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bancorp and China Commercial Credit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $213.56 million 2.77 $21.67 million $0.51 20.57 China Commercial Credit $410,000.00 65.09 -$10.69 million N/A N/A

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than China Commercial Credit.

Volatility & Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Commercial Credit has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bancorp and China Commercial Credit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 2 0 1 2.67 China Commercial Credit 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bancorp is more favorable than China Commercial Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and China Commercial Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 6.61% 11.88% 0.88% China Commercial Credit -2,456.39% N/A -135.50%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of China Commercial Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of China Commercial Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bancorp beats China Commercial Credit on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards. It also provides securities backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and loans generated for sale into capital markets primarily through commercial mortgage backed securities. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

China Commercial Credit Company Profile

China Commercial Credit, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a microcredit company in the People's Republic of China. It provides direct loans, including secured loans comprising guarantee-backed loans and collateral-backed loans. China Commercial Credit, Inc. also offers financial guarantee services to third party lenders; and financial leasing services. It serves small-to-medium sized enterprises, farmers, and individuals in Wujiang, Jiangsu Province. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Suzhou, the People's Republic of China.

