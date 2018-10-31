Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr to earn $2.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

NYSE:BLX opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.53). Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 million. On average, analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

