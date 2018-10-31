Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.02.

NYSE:BBVA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.47. 3,869,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,537,517. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,555,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,890,000 after acquiring an additional 770,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5,967.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,817,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,421 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,540,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,277 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 527,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

