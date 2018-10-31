Ballew Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $407,000. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 995,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,806,000 after purchasing an additional 55,886 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,941 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the period.

EZU stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

