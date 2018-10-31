Ballew Advisors Inc Acquires New Position in ProShares Short QQQ (PSQ)

Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,000. ProShares Short QQQ makes up about 2.6% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc owned 0.65% of ProShares Short QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSQ opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $36.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.102 dividend. This is a positive change from ProShares Short QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

