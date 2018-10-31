Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $716,000 in Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Well Done LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 324.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.83 and a fifty-two week high of $109.79.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

